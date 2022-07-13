Harris Co. Pct. 5 sergeant relieved of duty after viral video of little league baseball game

A Harris County Precinct 5 sergeant, who also coaches little league, has been relieved from his post after a video of a baseball game goes viral.

The unsportsmanlike conduct from a coach is making its rounds online, and many people are finding the video appalling.

Victor Torres, head coach of the opposing team, the Prospects, says the moment was being filmed for the kids, who are only between the ages of eight and nine.

"In the video, you can see they didn’t really understand what was going on," said Torres. "They didn’t expect that to happen to them, especially from an adult."

The post game high-fives is a moment to exemplify sportsmanship. But instead of catching that, it caught now former head coach of the Scorpions, Kenneth Wendt, doing the opposite.

"The reason why we found out about it is that the coach had an incident with the kid after our game," says Torres. "The coach was harassing the kid, and at one point saying that he was going to meet him in the parking lot."

The players then went to their parents about the treatment. Torres says once word got to him, they reviewed the video. He says he took that video to the tournament director.

"At the end of the day, when they are out in the field, they are my responsibility, and when it happens it upset me," said Torres. "They ended up escorting him out the premises. While he was being escorted out of the game, he kept saying I’m a cop. The tournament director said I don’t care if you are a cop or not, you have to leave. "

Wendt has been asked to not coach, and his behavior has now sparked an investigation by the Houston Police Department, an outside agency.

In a statement, Harris County Constable Precinct 5 says:

"An investigation is being conducted by the Houston Police Department and is being reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The Sergeant involved in the allegations has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of this investigation."