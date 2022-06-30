Former League City Little League Baseball President pleads guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars

article

A former little league president has pled guilty to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars.

Philicia Stem is charged with felony theft after stealing money from the League City Little League Baseball organization.

She was previously arrested in 2009 on a similar fraud charge.

As part of her sentencing, Stem has been ordered to serve 10 years’ probation and to payback 70% of the money she stole up front.