Over the last two days, vandals have targeted Bobby Beach Park at least twice and caused several thousand dollars in estimated damage.

"We thought we had this one secured, so they broke in to that one," said La Marque Little League President DJ Arvie.

Damage inside the park’s concession stand is extensive. Coach Arvie believes teens, or young adults, have broken into the building at least twice in two days. Inside, almost everything is now covered with vulgar graffiti and/or yellow paint.

"What makes you do this?" asked Arvie. "What’s the happiness in this?"

Bobby Beach Park has been a staple in the La Marque community for about 70 years. Arvie says they coach boys and girls between three and 14-years-old. Many of the kids are underprivileged. Last season, they about 50 kids played at Bobby Beach.

"Right behind you, that’s what [the vandals are] saying," said Aarvie. "F U is what they’re saying to these kids. I’m so frustrated, I can’t think straight."

Arvie says Bobby Beach Park is privately owned and operated using funds from registration fees, donors, and sponsorships. However, funding isn’t easy.

Arvie estimates Bobby Beach Park sustained between $10,000 and $15,000 in damage caused by the vandals.

He’s hoping members of the community can join him in cleaning up the mess and restoring Bobby Beach Park.

So far, no arrests have been made. If you have any information you’re urged to contact the La Marque Police Department.

"Come talk to me," Arvie wanted to tell the vandals. "I ain’t trying to hurt you. I ain’t even want to press charges. Let’s see if you want to correct your wrongs."