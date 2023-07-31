USPS tells North Houston residents they must cleanup, replace demolished community mailbox themselves

When we asked the U.S. Postal Service July 21 about the community mailbox mess, we were told it would be replaced. Now, we are being told something different and residents aren't happy to say the least.

"15 days, I haven't gotten my mail," said North Villa homeowner David Darcey.

The only thing that's changed since our first visit to this north side subdivision is frustration. It's grown by leaps and bounds.

"One day you go out to get the mail, and the next day all the mailboxes are gone," said North Villa homeowner Victor Brown.

"It's been difficult I usually get my medication delivered," said North Villa homeowner Donna Hopkins.

On July 15, someone ran over the community mailboxes that serves dozens of residents.

They thought the U.S. Postal Service would clean up the mess and install a new community mailbox which will cost thousands.

"We've asked several times," said Hopkins.

"They're telling us they don't know anything, but that's where we go pick up our mail every day," Brown said.

According to a spokesperson with the U.S. Postal Service, they're not cleaning this up or paying for it to be replaced.

The residents must do that, the spokesperson said, and they can't put mailboxes on their homes.

"Each of the pieces of mailboxes is about 300 pounds or more, and they want that lady or this lady to pick this up or me," Dorsey said. "That's not going to be feasible to any of the residents over here."

