The presence of bird flu (H5N1) was confirmed to have been found in wastewater samples from nine Texas cities, including the greater Houston area, according to The Texas Epidemic Public Health Institute (TEPHI). The samples were collected between March 1 and May 13, 2024.

Despite these findings, no human cases of H5N1 have been reported in Harris County, and the source of the virus in the wastewater remains unknown. It is suspected that the most likely source is related to agricultural activities.

Despite the detection of H5N1 in wastewater, the public risk remains low.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is actively monitoring the situation in collaboration with local and regional partners. The Houston Area Health Alert Network (HAN) has issued two alerts to inform clinical providers about the necessary testing protocols for H5N1. The Office of Epidemiology, Surveillance, and Emerging Diseases (OESED) is using syndromic surveillance to detect any potential human cases and ensure outbreak prevention.

In accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HCPH advises the Harris County community to take the following precautions:

Avoid Exposure to Sick or Dead Animals: This includes wild birds, poultry, other domesticated birds, and other wild or domesticated animals (including cows).

Avoid Exposure to Animal Waste: Stay away from animal poop, bedding (litter), unpasteurized milk, or materials that have been in contact with birds or animals suspected or confirmed to have A(H5N1).

Avoid Drinking Raw Milk: Pasteurization kills A(H5N1) viruses, making pasteurized milk safe for consumption.

Take Precautions if You Have Job-Related Contact with Animals: Follow CDC recommendations for personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect against potential exposure to infected or potentially infected birds or other animals.

HCPH will maintain close cooperation with local and regional partners to monitor H5N1 activity in Harris County and surrounding areas. For more updates on the CDC’s response to H5N1, visit the CDC's A(H5N1) Bird Flu Response webpage. Additional guidance and information on avian flu can be found on the CDC’s Avian Flu webpage.