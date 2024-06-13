A teen was killed in a shooting in southeast Houston on Wednesday night, and a man was found shot nearby, police say.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Selinsky.

According to police, a 17-year-old male was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Paramedics pronounced him dead.

A teen was found shot to death on Selinsky.

Police say a 16-year-old who had been pistol-whipped was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say they learned that a white Nissan sedan had been seen in the area and ran into the side of the garage. According to police, that vehicle was found on a neighborhood street nearby, and a man was found shot in the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there appeared to have been some sort of altercation in the parking lot, but they were still investigating what happened.

Authorities also say that two persons of interest have been identified, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.