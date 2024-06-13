A woman was struck by a stray bullet that came through the wall of her southeast Houston home while she was in bed on Wednesday night, police say.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Texas Street.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Houston police investigate a shooting on Texas Street.

According to police, a husband and wife were in bed when they heard gunshots but didn’t see anyone outside.

The woman felt pain and realized she had been shot, police say. She was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: West Houston shooting leaves 1 dead, motive unknown

The man was not injured.

A suspect was not located, and there is no description of anyone police are looking for.