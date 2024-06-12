The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly shooting on Houston's west side.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred in the 8400 block of Wilcrest.

SUGGESTED: Houston cyclist sues city over pothole injury on Heights Boulevard

Officials said two men were taken to the hospital, one was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other is said to be in stable condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

No other details have been released by authorities.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.