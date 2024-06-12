One Houston bike rider is taking the City of Houston to court following an incident in 2023.

According to a lawsuit, Patrick Lusby was riding his bicycle in the designated bike lane on Heights Boulevard, north of the Waugh Bridge, on November 1, 2023.

SUGGESTED: $650M in bonds for Houston firefighter back pay approved in lopsided council vote

That's when, according to the lawsuit, he hit a massive pothole causing him to fall off his bicycle and strike his face on the pavement causing serious facial injuries.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The lawsuit states that the City of Houston had actual knowledge of the dangerous condition as it was an old pre-existing condition, that had been previously reported to the City of Houston, and/or it had been improperly repaired.

According to the lawsuit, Lusby is seeking damages for medical bills in the past and future, along with physical pain, mental anguish, physical impairment, and physical disfigurement.

