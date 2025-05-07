League City police chase suspects arrested, one found in drainage culvert

The Brief Jevon Martinez Sheely, 21, and Xavier Romer, 28, were arrested for leading police officers on a chase in League City Police were initially investigating a series of vehicle burglaries from daycare paring lots. One suspect was found hiding in a drainage culvert.



Two men were arrested Tuesday after a vehicle and foot chase that began as an investigation into multiple vehicle burglaries near local daycare centers, according to the League City Police Department.

Jevon Martinez Sheely, 21, from Denton, Texas, and Xavier Romer, 28, from Hollywood, Florida, were taken into custody after fleeing from officers near the Bay Colony Town Center area.

Sheely faces evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and evading arrest/detention on foot charges, with a total bond of $7,500. He also had two outstanding felony warrants – one from Denton County and another from Somervell County.

Romer was charged with evading arrest/detention on foot and is being held on a $2,500 bond. Police said additional charges could be filed against both suspects.

The backstory:

According to the League City Police Department, the incident began around 5:12 p.m. on Tuesday when officers investigating a series of vehicle burglaries saw a white Honda HR-V with black wheels parked at the Kiddie Academy at 1820 Butler Road.

The vehicle was linked to the burglaries and had a Texas license plate which returned to a BMW, authorities said.

Officers reportedly approached the vehicle with their lights on and gave commands to the occupants. The alleged driver, Sheely, reversed into a patrol car and fled the scene, prompting a pursuit.

Detectives from the department’s Special Investigative Unit deployed spike strips and were able to disable the front left tire of the Honda. However, police say Sheely continued southbound on I-45 until the vehicle stopped near the 2600 block of South Gulf Freeway.

Both suspects got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene on foot, police report. Sheely was arrested quickly shortly after, but Romer ran through nearby businesses and into the Bay View subdivision. Authorities say they later found him hiding in a drainage culvert near the 2800 block of Ginger Cove Lane.

The investigation remains ongoing.