By a 14 to 3 vote Houston City Council approved the issuance of $650 million bond to compensate its firefighters for back pay denied during an 8-year labor contract impasse.

The agreement negotiated by Mayor John Whitmire is a major component of a deal with the Houston Professional Firefighter's Association which will also include five years of pay hikes aimed at raising salaries and benefits to a level comparable to other Departments.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Passage of the bond component did not come without a fight, with Council Member Tiffany Thomas demanding a City-wide vote on the bond measure.

"It's about the financial stability of the City and what's available to us today," said Thomas.

Whitmire said putting the issue to voters in the Fall would destroy the settlement and expose the City to $1 billion or more in liability if the case were forced back into court for trial.

"Without a settlement it would expose us to twice the $650 million. So lets be real clear the exposure we have is great, that's the reason we reached this settlement and any delay is going to gut that settlement," said Whitmire.

Council Member Edward Pollard suggested the settlement agreement crafted by Whitmire may have been too generous and should be retracted and re-negotiated.

"$650 million may be a great deal, I don't know because noone is telling us how did we get to this figure. I have an 8-year-old son who may be paing on thuis when he's 38 years old same age as me today so I believe for something of thios magnitude we should send this to the voters," said Pollard

The Mayor countered by insisting the deal saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars and would serve to improve public safety by rehabilitating a department ravaged by attrition.

"If you don't know what your contract is going to be it's hard to recruit people to public service," said Whitmire.

In the lopsided vote to move forward with the bonds, Pollard and Thomas were joined by Council Member Mary Nan Huffman who also voted no.