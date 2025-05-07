Brenham community supporting family of 10-year-old Devah Woods, found days after drowning

The Brief The community in Brenham is coming together to support the family of 10-year-old Devah Woods. A bank account is being opened at Brenham National Bank for Devah Woods so the community can donate Members of the community have also set up a "Meal Train" for the Woods family.



Roughly 24 hours after 10-year-old Devah Wood’s passing, the Brenham community is coming together to support her family.

The family's pastor, Kevin Mitchell at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, says many people in Brenham are hurting, but he wanted to empower people quickly to help their family.

‘A joy to see’

What they're saying:

Lead pastor Kevin Mitchell says he met with Devah's mom, and she is doing the best she possibly can at this time.

He adds the community is also grief-stricken by what happened to Devah. Pastor Mitchell says many members of his church were close to Devah and her family.

He remembered when she came to his church in 2024 during vacation bible school, adding she was like any other kid who would run and play with friends at church.

"Fun to see. Actually, just on Sunday, she was running around playing, and we were watching her, and we had her some cupcakes and nachos after church," said Pastor Mitchell. "A joy to see. She was a part of our praise dance team with our girls, and I think she enjoyed that."

At this time, Pastor Mitchell says he asks people to continue to pray for her family and support them.

Featured article

You can help Devah Woods' family

What you can do:

Pastor Mitchell actually worked in a matter of 24 hours to empower people to get an account set up for her family at Brenham National Bank.

"We have opened a fund account through Brenham National Bank. One that’s local in town, there is one in Chappel Hill, and two are in Bryan, Texas. We're still trying to set up a way to give so you don’t have to go directly into the bank," said Pastor Mitchell. "Our main focus is to help the family and meet whatever needs in longevity and in recent now immediately."

Make checks payable to: The Devah Woods Benefit

Branch Locations:

Brenham Branch : 2211 South Day Street, Brenham, TX 77833

College Station – Southwest Parkway: 2470 Earl Rudder Fwy South, College Station, TX 77840

College Station – Caprock : 4466 State Highway 6 South, College Station, TX 77845

Chappell Hill Branch: 9005 U.S. Highway 290 East, Chappell Hill, TX 77426

Pastor Mitchell says others have worked to put together a meal train.

"So the meal train is an online meal page or hub where people can go and sign up saying I’m going to bring this item, these foods this day and this schedules, so people are not doubling up on things and coming at the same time," said Pastor Mitchell.