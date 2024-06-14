Harris County voters are heading to the polls on Saturday, June 15, for a runoff election.

On the ballot are two positions on the Harris Central Appraisal District Board of Directors.

For the first time in May, voters were able to weigh in on who controls property appraisals. Residents of Texas’ largest counties were asked to elect three members to their appraisal district boards.

Kathy Blueford-Daniels won one of the seats, but the other two seats have gone to a runoff because none of those candidates received more than 50% of the votes.

The top two vote-getters for each position will now head to the runoff. Melissa Noriega and Kyle Scott are on the ballot for At-Large Place 2. Pelumi Adeleke and Ericka McCrutcheon are on the ballot for At-Large Place 3.

Any registered voter in Harris County can vote for the appraisal district board positions.

Vote centers open at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Harris County polling locations near me: Where to vote

Houston residents who are registered to vote in Harris County are allowed to cast their ballot at any polling location in the county on Election Day.

To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

Clicking on a location on the map will give you additional details like how long the line is and an estimated wait time.

Am I registered to vote? Check voter registration status in Texas

In order to vote in this runoff election, you must have registered by May 16, 2024.

You can check your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State website, here.

To check your voter registration status, you will need to provide your date of birth and one of the following:

- Your name and county

- Your Voter Unique Identifier

- Your Texas Driver’s License number

The website can also provide you with other helpful information like your polling locations and sample ballots.

Fulshear mayor runoff election

Residents of Fulshear in Fort Bend County can also vote in a runoff to elect their next mayor.

Neither of the candidates in the May 5 election received more than 50% of the vote.

Joel M. Patterson and Don McCoy will be on the ballot for the runoff.

On June 15, registered voters can cast their ballot at the Fulshear Branch Library (6350 GM Library Rd) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.