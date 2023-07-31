Harris County search: Authorities searching for man who escaped custody

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who escaped from their custody on Monday afternoon.

Details are limited, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office said District 4 units were called out to the 2300 block of Wigmaker Drive in reference to a terroristic threat call for service.

Officials said a deputy took an adult male into custody for felony violation of a protective order/retaliation and took him to the Clay Road Substation, located at 16715 Clay Road.

When the deputy went to escort the suspect into the substation, he removed his handcuffs and fled on foot.

The man remains outstanding.

Officials said Pine Forest Lane is closed from Highway 6 to Clay Road while authorities continue their search.

There is no threat to the public, according to officials.

If you see the man, you're urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000.