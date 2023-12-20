Upper Kirby burglary alert: Posing arborists steal thousands, homeowner urges vigilance

An Upper Kirby homeowner is shaken after a burglary at her home resulted in the loss of thousands of dollars in valuables. Now, she's warning neighbors and homeowners to be on the lookout for two men pretending to be an arborist.

On Tuesday, Keli Rabon was the victim of a crime where the suspects went to her home and convinced her nanny to go to the backyard to look at some trees that needed trimming. Once the nanny and homeowner were lured away from the home, a suspect entered the home and stole jewelry from the Rabon's. Doorbell video shows one of two suspects walking up to Rabon’s home.

"She spoke to him right here. He explained that he wanted to take a look at some trees in the back, because they were on my side of the property," said Rabon.

While Rabon was in the shower, the nanny asked her if the man could come inside to do what he claimed was his job. They were able to convince them that trees were going to be trimmed in the right of way electrical service area behind her home.

"He was saying that this business right behind me was who he was working for," said Rabon. "He was wearing a button-down shirt and a bucket hat, so he looked the part."

Once the nanny was lured into the backyard, a second suspect unexpectedly entered the home. That man was caught on camera stealing a blanket full of valuable items, including thousands of dollars in cash.

"I had Hermes jewelry. I had diamonds. I had Cartier bracelets. We’re talking very expensive stuff," said Rabon.

The suspects were seen leaving Rabon’s property in a black Ford F-150.

"I went to the front door, but by that time, they had already taken off," said Rabon.

The Memorial Villages Police Department said the vehicle had fake paper license plates. Officials also said they have been able to locate the suspect’s vehicle on the ALPR system traveling through the villages. They said they have entered the plate into the ALPR system, as well as stepping up their enforcement efforts on all vehicles with expired or suspicious paper tags.

"I saw the dresser that I have where I knew that my safe was, even though it was concealed, that the door was open, and it looked disheveled," said Rabon.

She said someone may have told the burglars about her valuables.

"To me, it seemed they had that safe in mind, and they had my jewelry in mind. That was a top priority. They were going to grab those and get out of here," said Rabon.

The Memorial Villages Police Department said real CenterPoint Energy employees will be clearly identifiable in their uniforms and vehicles. The crime is something the Memorial Villages Police Department said they see come and go from the Houston area.