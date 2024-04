Houston's "Forty & Fabulous" Double Dutch crew jumps onto The Isiah Factor: Uncensored to prove age is just a number!

For more information, head over to their website: https://www.40plusdoubledutchclub.org/

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Click the video above for the full story.