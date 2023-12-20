Houston robbery suspect dead after crashing into METRO bus near Ella Boulevard

Harris County law enforcement are at the scene after a suspected robbery turned deadly in north Houston.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a deputy arrived in the 15000 block of Ella Boulevard after they were flagged down by someone for an alleged robbery. According to employees, a man attempted to rob the store with a pistol but an employee pulled out his weapon and hit the suspect at least once.

Officials say after the suspect left in his car, he crashed with a METRO bus a block away.

Sheriff Gonzalez reports the man was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

According to Gonzalez, the suspect's car was involved in a robbery two days ago in the same area. Authorities also recovered the weapon the man used and learned it was an airsoft pistol, but looked like a legit one.

There were no other serious injuries, officials report, but the bus driver was taken to the hospital out of precaution.

Gonzalez says it doesn’t look like anyone at Dollar General will be charged, but it will be left up to a grand jury.

Harris County officials are at the scene investigating.