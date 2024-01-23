With more than a week left in the application period, nearly 60,000 households have applied for the Uplift Harris program.

Uplift Harris will provide $500 a month to up to 1,900 low-income households for 18 months to use for essential needs, such as rent, groceries, transportation, housing, utilities, health care, and other necessities.

SUGGESTED: Application process for 'Uplift Harris' income program

According to Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, 59,431 have applied in the first seven days since the application opened on Jan. 12, and 46,230 of the applications have been completed.

The application is still open until Feb. 2. Applicants will be chosen randomly and must have household income below 200% of the federal poverty level. That's about $60,000 for a family of four.

Applicants must live in one of ten Harris County zip codes with high poverty rates: 77026, 77028, 77033, 77050, 77051, 77060,77081, 77091, 77093 and 77547, but can also be unhoused. Or applicants must be involved in Harris County's Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self Sufficiency Program.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The money, which is tax-free, will be paid through direct deposit to recipients' bank accounts or a debit card starting in April. There is no requirement as to how recipients spend the money, but it cannot be used for anything illegal.

The program is using $20 million in federal COVID relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Those interested in applying can do so by going to UpliftHarris.harriscountytx.gov or callling 832-927-6060.