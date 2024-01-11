Application process for Harris County guaranteed income program starts Friday, January 12

Can providing people in chronic need with a basic, reliable income elevate families out of poverty? Harris County is about to find out.

More than 30,000 inquiries have already been received for 1,900 slots in the pilot program "UpliftHarris" funded with pandemic relief dollars from Washington.

Those selected must be living below the poverty level and expect to receive $500 payments each month for a year and a half.

"These programs have been implemented around the world and around the nation with positive results," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

The UpliftHarris program will begin accepting applications Friday at 9 a.m. - a process that will continue through February 2.

To be eligible, applicants must also reside in one of ten zip codes identified as the most economically challenged in the county.

"Even though we know we cannot solve every issue, this is a step in making this world a better place to live, work and worship," said Rev. E.A. Deckard of the Green House International Church.

There is a lottery component to the process with 6,000 applicants selected at random, from which the 1,900 actual recipients will be chosen based upon who best meets the criteria.

Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis described UpliftHarris as a hand up and not a hand out.

"Nearly 9% of our workforce are working poor, and they don't earn enough to make ends meet. That's taking a toll on families and undermining our region's economic health and prosperity," said Ellis.

Those interested in applying can do so by going to UpliftHarris.harriscountytx.gov or callling 832-927-6060.