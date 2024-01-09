Crosby firefighters help elementary school replace flags damaged during Monday storms

Crosby volunteer firefighters stepped in to help one of the city's elementary schools on Tuesday.

According to Crosby ISD, the volunteer fire department, with the use of their 114-foot-tall ladder truck helped replace flags that were damaged during Monday night's storms at Drew Elementary School.

The strong winds wrapped the U.S. and Texas flags around the flagpole leaving both flags tattered.

School officials said a grandfather of a student at the school, who also happens to be the Assistant Chief of the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department offered to bring the ladder truck to assist Crosby ISD's maintenance teams in replacing the damaged flags.

Photo source: Crosby ISD

In a statement, Crosby ISD "appreciates the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department for taking the time to ensure the American and Texas flags are flying high and undamaged above Drew Elementary School today. Small gestures are magnified into community pride when our community members work together to beautify our schools."

School officials added that community members who pressure wash the outside of the school buildings did not charge for the work.