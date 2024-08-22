Union Pacific train hits truck on Hartwick, no injuries reported

Harris County law enforcement are at the scene of a train crossing after a truck was hit by a Union Pacific train on Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the 5400 block of Hartwick Road and Hirsch Road in northeast Harris County, officials say.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the truck was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

Authorities are at the scene investigating the incident.