Governor Abbott in Houston pushing for bail reform

The governor says this proposed change to the Texas Constitution will save lives. Critics say it will keep more defendants awaiting trial in an already overcrowded jail.

Texas Governor pushing for bail reform

In a press news conference, Abbott pointed out in the Houston area alone, there's been more than 200 cases of dangerous offenders free from jail on bond killing innocent Texans.

For five years, FOX 26 has reported on the issue of repeat violent offenders free from jail on multiple felony bonds committing even more crimes in our ongoing series, "Breaking Bond."

A bill, being called a priority by the governor, would change the Texas constitution giving felony court judges more discretion.

Currently, all defendants charged with felonies can bond out of jail except for capital murder.

Under the purposed amendment, judges could deny bond for other violent crimes, like murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It would also make judges more accountable to voters.

What do critics of the proposed ordinance say?

The Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association says less than one-tenth of a percent of defendants on bond commit new crimes.

The ACLU of Texas says it fears defendants will lose due process rights.

If lawmakers pass the change, voters will make the ultimate decision.