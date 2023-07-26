Thousands of soccer fans in Houston for Manchester United vs. Real Madrid friendly match

Houston is once again on the big international stage Wednesday as the city plays host to Manchester United and Real Madrid as part of the Soccer Champions series of games.

The highly anticipated match took place at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

"We have the biggest fan base in soccer," said Henry Olasode. "It’s going to be a beautiful game."

A giant crowd of roughly 72,000 fans was expected for Wednesday’s game.

"We’re happy to watch soccer," said Raj Refern. "We have the best stadiums for it. If it’s in Houston or Dallas, we’re going to watch those games."

Fans traveled from all over to watch the match. Jose Lucio says he drove eight hours to Houston from Oklahoma.

"The drive was tiring man," said Lucio. "I had to drive over eight hours to get here, but anything for my club."

Wednesday’s match, perhaps a preview of what Houston can expect in 2026, as the city has been named a host city for the World Cup.

"There’s going to be way more people here for the World Cup," said Lucio. "I’m going to try to come back."