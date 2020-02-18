Third HISD elementary school teacher charged with indecency with a child in a matter of days

article

A third Houston ISD elementary school teacher has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child in a matter of days.

HISD identified him as 74-year-old substitute teacher Qamrul Hague.

According to court documents, a 9-year-old student at Cunningham Elementary raised her hand and asked Haque to help her spell a word.

The student reported that Haque stood behind her and pushed his stomach on her back leaning forward. The student then told officials that she tried to push him back, but Haque placed his hands on her shoulder and moved them down to touch her breast.

The news comes after two other HISD elementary school teachers were charged with inappropriately touching students within the last week.

James Bradley, 39, was arrested at Lockhart Elementary School Monday, accused of molesting a five-year-old girl at Foster Elementary School in February 2019.

Raymon Williams, 46, allegedly touched a 10-year-old girl at Kashmere Gardens Elementary School on the shoulders and between her legs. The victim told investigators this happened to her more than once and in view of other female students.

