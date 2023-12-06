Things to do in Houston this weekend Dec. 8-10, Jurrasic Quest, German Festival, Cistern Illuminated

December has arrived, which means the holiday fun is set to begin and there is much to do around the city!

Here's a look at some things to do in the Houston area this weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Cistern Illuminated

This wintertime experience in the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern provides a holiday twist on the expansive underground space, with the Cistern's 221 columns creating a seemingly infinite reflection. Whether seeking a respite from the holiday rush or entertaining out-of-town guests, Cistern Illuminated presents an enchanting underground experience for all.

When: Now until January 7, 2024

Where: Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern

Cost: General admission -$12, Seniors, Military, and Students - $10

Click here for more information.

Breakfast with Santa at Hilton

Start your Saturday with a touch of enchantment at Breakfast with Santa at the Hilton Americas-Houston! When you enter the festively adorned restaurant, you’ll be pleased to see freshly prepared breakfast treats such as fluffy pancakes, sizzling bacon, and warm pastries.

Guests must reserve their spot as they enjoy breakfast with Santa wandering around, taking pictures, and sharing a smile.

When: Dec. 2-3, 2023 | 9 am-1 pm December 9-10, 2023 | 9 am-1 pm December 16-17, 2023 | 9 am-1 pm | Reservations not available; walk-up only Dec. 23-24, 2023 | 9 am-1 pm

Where: 1600 Lamar Street, Houston, TX

Cost: $30 adult, $15 child

Click here for more information

Jurassic Quest

It’s a dinosaur experience like no other! Jurassic Quest offers guests to go on a journey through 165 million, featuring some of North America's largest rideable dinosaurs, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities—such as fossil digs and genuine specimens like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn, and a life-size dinosaur skull. The adventure also includes a "Triceratots" soft play area for our youngest explorers, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.

When: Dec. 8 from 12 to 8 p.m., Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: NRG Park, 1 Fannin Street

Cost: $22 General Admission, $36 Kids Unlimited Admission, $19 Seniors,

Click here for more information.

Tomball German Fest

Experience the family-friendly event, known as Gemütlichkeit! this music and street festival features three stages of live music and an open-air market. Explore antique shops in the historic town area while enjoying street vendors and various performances.

When: Friday, Dec, 8 from 6 to 10 pm., Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Old Town Tomball, 201 S. Elm Street, Old Town Tomball near the Historical Train Depot Plaza

Cost: Free Admission

Click here for more information.

Houston Plant Market

Head out for a day in Second Ward to support locally grown plants, handcrafted jewelry, honey, candles, home goods, and more at the Houston Plant Market! At The Plant, visitors can find a new green friend for their space while also enjoying performances and a complimentary hot cocoa.

When: Dec. 9 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Where: The Plant, 3401 Harrisburg Boulevard

Cost: Free admission