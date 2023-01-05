If one of your new year's resolutions is to explore the city more, we're here to help. This weekend, you can have some winter fun at the ice rink, experience a classic in a new way or shop for a cause.

Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

Houston Symphony: The Music of Elton John & Billy Joel

Listen to Elton John’s and Billy Joel’s iconic hits in a whole new way including classics like "Rocket Man," "Uptown Girl," "Your Song" and "Piano Man." Michael Cavanuagh, from the Broadway musical "Movin’ Out", performs on the piano and vocals.

When: Jan. 6 - 8

Where: Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Pretty Woman: The Musical

You’ve seen the movie, but you haven’t seen the story like this. Pretty Woman: The Musical brings the romantic classic to the stage with an original score.

When: Jan. 3 - 8

Where: Sarofim Hall, The Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Skating with the Stars at Discovery Green

Looking for some winter fun? Put on some skates and head out on the ice. The rink at Discovery Green is still open for most of the month.

This weekend, you can skate with the stars. On Saturday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., kids can skate with their favorite storybook characters. On Sunday, from 7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., you can watch demonstrations by top figure skaters in Houston.

From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, DJs will provide the soundtrack as you skate.

When: Now through, Jan. 29

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: $17 with skate rental included

The SALE Houston

Bayou City Event Center will be packed with more than four dozen of Houston’s premier boutiques. Shop discounted merchandise while helping to do some good. This year, The SALE will benefit MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

When: Jan. 6 and 7; doors open at 9 a.m.

Where: 9401 Knight Rd, Houston, TX 77045

Cost: $30 for one day; $50 for two-day pass

SETX Whiskey Festival

Take a short trip out of Houston to sip on spirits and mingle with others who share your tastes. There will be more than 400 bottles of whiskey and bourbon to sample and some gourmet bites served throughout the festival. There will also be chances to win prizes, like rare bottles of bourbon and whiskey. Proceeds benefit Cure Rare Disease.

When: Jan. 7, 6 p.m.

Where: Beaumont Civic Center, 701 Main St, Beaumont, TX 77701

Cost: $129 general admission; $79 for designated driver (no alcohol)

Galveston Restaurant Week

OK, so this one doesn’t actually start until Monday, but maybe you can take some time this weekend to decide which restaurant you need to try first. Galveston Restaurant Weeks will run for four weeks beginning Jan. 9. Nineteen restaurants on Galveston Island will be offering prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner at a special price. The event will also help raise donations for some community organizations.

When: Jan. 9 - Feb. 5

Where: Various Galveston restaurants

Cost: Varies

