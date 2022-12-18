Color Factory Houston brings visually stunning experience with Winter Colorland exhibit

The powerful expression colors have can often go overlooked and yet, Color Factory Houston managed to bring beauty in a seemingly simple way with its Winter Colorland exhibit.

Through sights, smells, and tastes, attendees are taken through an uplifting and immersive journey of colors.

Winter Colorland installation features colorful confetti (Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

Houston is just one of the cities where Color Factory hosts its interactive installations along with San Francisco, which first opened in 2017, as well as New York and Chicago, most recently.

Welcome to Color Factory sign (Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

According to the company's website, Color Factory is an experiential art museum that "is inspired by and gives back to the city it’s in, working with local communities to identify charitable partnerships and local businesses to support along the way."

Its subtle nuances through each stage throughout the exhibit make the term "experiential" so fitting, in that one truly has to witness it to really grasp how mesmerizing the museum is.

Each color on the wall was a doorway to something uniquely Houston (Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

At its Upper Kirby location, where I spent the better part of a Saturday afternoon with my significant other, so many things caught our attention, but we especially noticed a diverse group of visitors that came to take part in the experience.

A couple holds hands as part of an installation called "Your Magic Is Real" (Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

Families with small children, friends, and couples each type of group were able to find something that demonstrated truly how inclusive the exhibit was.

And despite initially entering the first installation with a group of others, it was made clear when breaking away that we could take our time to enjoy each installation and not feel rushed. Obviously taking into consideration everyone else's fun, we could pace ourselves and get to know the ins and outs of certain pieces, and appreciate the abstract messages behind them.

Entitled "Thought Bubbles" this installation was created by technologists with each "floating orb" featuring a quote from a student from Project Color Corps. a non-profit utilizing color and color education to revitalize schools and community centers Expand

Additionally, there were certain parts of the installation, where you got to enjoy a tasty treat. It's hard to explain now how that came into play, and you could only take one but, hey, free candy!

After certain art installations, visitors got a special treat (Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

Perhaps our favorite installation featured a series of colorful pipes that were meant to appeal to a person's sense of smell, with each color representing a significant scent.

Each color in different pipes represented a specific scent, appealing to a visitor's sense of smell (Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

A green pipe, for example, represented grass and somehow, because you couldn't see where the pipes led, you could smell a freshly cut lawn.

Our only criticism was the exhibit seemed short. Maybe because we were just so eager to see what else was next or how one installation would top the next. Either way, it was an afternoon to remember and definitely something to experience again, as we told our friends when they asked how it was, "you just had to be there."

The Winter Colorland exhibit will run through January 31, 2023. For additional information and tickets, visit their website.