2022 Holiday Season: Houston-area charities you can donate to
HOUSTON - It's that time of year again and what better way to give than to local organizations that spend every day giving back to those who need it most?
Houstonians are arguably well-known for their generosity and hospitality. Of course, for every generous heart, there are scammers lurking to take advantage of someone's kindness, so it's important to recognize the signs and avoid being the victim of a charitable scam.
According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) you should, "always verify a charity's legitimacy through its official website. If you have doubts, you can check with Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or GuideStar. You can also check with the National Association of State Charity Officials whether charities must be registered in your state and if the charity contacting you is on file with your state."
There are several well-known and reputable charities in Houston that range in focus from children and families to homelessness, and issues surrounding mental health. Our own Isiah Carey even helped co-found a nonprofit organization in 2020 called the Dollie Rose Foundation.
Here’s a list of just some of the many local nonprofits you can give back to during the holiday season:
Arts & Education
Children and Families
- CoolxDad *DONATE TO TOY DRIVE TODAY*
- Families Empowered
- Camp H-Town
- DePelchin Children’s Center
- Family to Family Network
- Houston Fire Dept. Toy Drive
- Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM)
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace
Community Assistance
- Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
- Dollie Rose Foundation: Co-founded by FOX 26’s own Isiah Carey and Jatin Patel
- Julia C. Hester House
- Volunteers of America Texas- Houston
Women’s Assistance
- Big Sister Little Sister Mentoring Program
- Daya Inc.
- Houston Area Women’s Center, Inc.
- Restorer of City Streets
- The Women’s Home
- Bay Area Turning Point (available for men as well)
Men’s Assistance
Disabilities
Homelessness
- A Shelter for Cancer Families
- Helping Hands Charity
- Project Row Houses
- Star of Hope Mission
- Turning Point Center
LGBTQIA+
- Aids Foundation - Houston
- DignityHouston
- The Diana Foundation
- Iftikhar Community USA
- Montrose Center
- Pride Houston Inc.
Mental Health
- Code Green Campaign: For First Responders
- Mental Health American of Greater Houston
- National Alliance on Mental Illness - Houston
Military
- Changing Hearts and Mind Program (C.H.A.M.P)
- Combined Arms
- Helping a Hero
- Help our Military Endure (H.O.M.E) *need final supplies and packing for this weekend*
Pets & Animals
Religion
- An-Nisa Hope Center
- Interfaith Ministries
- Jewish Family Service Houston
- Olive Branch Muslim Family Services
- Catholic Charities - Houston
- WorkFaith
Continue to check back on this story as this list will continue to be updated with more nonprofit organizations.