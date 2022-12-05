Shipping deadlines to know of during 2022 holiday season
It's the most wonderful time of year, but of course, it can also be stressful in case certain gifts do not reach who they're supposed to on time.
Dozens of consumers will be busy shopping for the holiday season and whether you're looking to surprise someone with a gift or mail loved ones some holiday cheer, it's important to prepare as best you can to account for shipping delays and deadlines.
Here's a complete list of shipping deadlines for mailing and shopping online:
FedEx Holiday Shipping Deadlines
See FedEx’s full list of deadlines for the 2022 season.
- Dec. 14: FedEx Ground deadline.
- Dec. 20: FedEx Express Saver, FedEx three-day freight.
- Dec. 21: FedEx two-day, FedEx one-day freight.
Options exist at the VERY last-minute, too
UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines
See all of UPS’s shipping deadlines for the 2022 holiday season.
Ground: UPS isn’t providing a cutoff for ground shipping — you’ll need to get an estimate via UPS’s website, and that estimate will vary depending on where you are and where you’re shipping to.
- Dec. 20: UPS 3 Day Select.
- Dec. 21: UPS 2nd Day Air.
- Dec. 22: UPS Next Day Air.
USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines
See the full list of the U.S. Postal Service’s holiday shipping deadlines for 2022.
- Dec. 17: USPS Retail Ground.
- Dec. 17: First-Class Mail.
- Dec. 19: Priority Mail.
- Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express.
Military Shipping Deadlines for Christmas 2022
If you need to send a gift to a loved one stationed at a military base, plan to ship much earlier. Shipping deadlines, as provided by USPS (the only carrier authorized to deliver to bases), vary by the base's ZIP code.
Store Shipping Deadlines 2022
Amazon
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: See delivery estimate at checkout for free economy shipping and free two-day shipping
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 for one-day delivery (free for Prime members, no minimum). Dec. 24 for same-day delivery (available in select areas)
American Girl
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 12
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20
Apple Store
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Shipping deadline varies by item
- Expedited shipping deadline: Shipping deadline varies by item. Expedited shipping fees vary based on weight
Barnes and Noble
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 17 by noon EST
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20 a.m. by 11:59 a.m. ET for expedited
Bass Pro Shops
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14
- Expedited shipping deadline: Check website
Bath & Body Works
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16 for Standard
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 for Expedited
Bed Bath & Beyond
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 19. for Standard
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 for Expedited; Dec. 22 for Express
Belk
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 for overnight (fees apply)
Best Buy
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 20 by 10:30 a.m. CST
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 24 by noon local for same-day
Cabela’s
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. EST for Two-Day; Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. EST for Overnight
Costco
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: See shipping estimate at checkout
- Expedited shipping deadline: See shipping estimate at checkout
Dell
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14 by 2 p.m. CT
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 2 p.m. CT (next-day)
Gap
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by 1 p.m. EST for priority shipping
Harry & David
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 for standard
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20 for 3-Day Express; Dec. 21 for 2-Day Express; Dec. 22 for Overnight
Home Depot
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 16
JCPenney
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15
- Expedited shipping deadline: See website for options
Kohl’s
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 19 by 1:00 p.m. CST
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20 by 1:00 p.m. CST for one-day shipping (fees apply)
L.L.Bean
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 by midnight ET
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 18 by midnight ET
Lowe’s
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14
- Expedited shipping deadline: Check website
Macy’s
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 5:00 p.m. EST
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by noon EST for express
Old Navy
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by 1 p.m. EST for priority shipping
Overstock
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Look for "Delivered by Christmas" icon
- Expedited shipping deadline: Look for "Delivered by Christmas" icon
Pottery Barn
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 by 10:00 p.m. PST
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 11:00 p.m. PST for next-day shipping
REI
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: See shipping estimate on the website
- Expedited shipping deadline: See shipping estimate on the website
Sam's Club
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 for Ground; Dec. 8 for freight
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 or 24 at 12 p.m. local time for same-day ($12 for Club members)
Sephora
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 20 by 6:00 a.m. EST
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 6:00 a.m. for flash two-day
Target
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 22
- Expedited shipping deadline: Same-day delivery is available, but slots may be limited on Dec. 24
Walmart
- Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 20 for non-Walmart+ members
- Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 for next-day (Walmart+ members)
Hanukkah 2022 Shipping Deadlines
The first night of Hanukkah is Dec. 18 this year, which is a Sunday. A few stores have announced Hanukkah shipping deadlines. For those that haven't announced specific deadlines, please check the retailer's shipping guarantees to see how long it takes to ship packages.
Kwanzaa 2022 Shipping Deadlines
The celebration of Kwanzaa begins on Dec. 26. Because Dec. 25 is a national holiday (and therefore a day on which all U.S. carriers cease shipping and delivery services), it won't be possible to receive your packages on that day. Plus, Sunday, Dec. 26 is not a regular shipping day for FedEx, UPS, and USPS. So, for Kwanzaa, we suggest planning for delivery on Dec. 23 at the latest. In other words, use our Christmas deadlines above to ensure on-time Kwanzaa delivery.
In-Store Pickup Options
Over the past few years, stores have been expanding their in-store pickup options — and the pandemic only accelerated that. Heading into the holiday shopping season, several major retailers have announced that they will be providing shoppers with the option to get orders via curbside pickup, in-store pickup, and ship to-store.
