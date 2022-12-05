It's the most wonderful time of year, but of course, it can also be stressful in case certain gifts do not reach who they're supposed to on time.

SUGGESTED: Porch pirates striking this holiday season, some will be surprised | Holiday shipping fears: Survey finds nearly 8 in 10 Americans had deliveries stolen

Dozens of consumers will be busy shopping for the holiday season and whether you're looking to surprise someone with a gift or mail loved ones some holiday cheer, it's important to prepare as best you can to account for shipping delays and deadlines.

Here's a complete list of shipping deadlines for mailing and shopping online:

FedEx Holiday Shipping Deadlines

See FedEx’s full list of deadlines for the 2022 season.

Dec. 14: FedEx Ground deadline.

Dec. 20: FedEx Express Saver, FedEx three-day freight.

Dec. 21: FedEx two-day, FedEx one-day freight.

Options exist at the VERY last-minute, too

UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines

See all of UPS’s shipping deadlines for the 2022 holiday season.

Ground: UPS isn’t providing a cutoff for ground shipping — you’ll need to get an estimate via UPS’s website, and that estimate will vary depending on where you are and where you’re shipping to.

Dec. 20: UPS 3 Day Select.

Dec. 21: UPS 2nd Day Air.

Dec. 22: UPS Next Day Air.

USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines

See the full list of the U.S. Postal Service’s holiday shipping deadlines for 2022.

Dec. 17: USPS Retail Ground.

Dec. 17: First-Class Mail.

Dec. 19: Priority Mail.

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express.

Military Shipping Deadlines for Christmas 2022

If you need to send a gift to a loved one stationed at a military base, plan to ship much earlier. Shipping deadlines, as provided by USPS (the only carrier authorized to deliver to bases), vary by the base's ZIP code.

Store Shipping Deadlines 2022

Amazon

Free/Standard shipping deadline: See delivery estimate at checkout for free economy shipping and free two-day shipping

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 for one-day delivery (free for Prime members, no minimum). Dec. 24 for same-day delivery (available in select areas)

American Girl

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 12

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20

Apple Store

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Shipping deadline varies by item

Expedited shipping deadline: Shipping deadline varies by item. Expedited shipping fees vary based on weight

Barnes and Noble

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 17 by noon EST

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20 a.m. by 11:59 a.m. ET for expedited

Bass Pro Shops

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14

Expedited shipping deadline: Check website

Bath & Body Works

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16 for Standard

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 for Expedited

Bed Bath & Beyond

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 19. for Standard

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 for Expedited; Dec. 22 for Express

Belk

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 for overnight (fees apply)

Best Buy

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 20 by 10:30 a.m. CST

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 24 by noon local for same-day

Cabela’s

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. EST for Two-Day; Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. EST for Overnight

Costco

Free/Standard shipping deadline: See shipping estimate at checkout

Expedited shipping deadline: See shipping estimate at checkout

Dell

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14 by 2 p.m. CT

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 2 p.m. CT (next-day)

Gap

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by 1 p.m. EST for priority shipping

Harry & David

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 for standard

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20 for 3-Day Express; Dec. 21 for 2-Day Express; Dec. 22 for Overnight

Home Depot

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 16

JCPenney

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15

Expedited shipping deadline: See website for options

Kohl’s

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 19 by 1:00 p.m. CST

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20 by 1:00 p.m. CST for one-day shipping (fees apply)

L.L.Bean

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 by midnight ET

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 18 by midnight ET

Lowe’s

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14

Expedited shipping deadline: Check website

Macy’s

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 5:00 p.m. EST

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by noon EST for express

Old Navy

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by 1 p.m. EST for priority shipping

Overstock

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Look for "Delivered by Christmas" icon

Expedited shipping deadline: Look for "Delivered by Christmas" icon

Pottery Barn

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 by 10:00 p.m. PST

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 11:00 p.m. PST for next-day shipping

REI

Sam's Club

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 for Ground; Dec. 8 for freight

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 or 24 at 12 p.m. local time for same-day ($12 for Club members)

Sephora

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 20 by 6:00 a.m. EST

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 6:00 a.m. for flash two-day

Target

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 22

Expedited shipping deadline: Same-day delivery is available, but slots may be limited on Dec. 24

Walmart

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 20 for non-Walmart+ members

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 for next-day (Walmart+ members)

Hanukkah 2022 Shipping Deadlines

The first night of Hanukkah is Dec. 18 this year, which is a Sunday. A few stores have announced Hanukkah shipping deadlines. For those that haven't announced specific deadlines, please check the retailer's shipping guarantees to see how long it takes to ship packages.

Kwanzaa 2022 Shipping Deadlines

The celebration of Kwanzaa begins on Dec. 26. Because Dec. 25 is a national holiday (and therefore a day on which all U.S. carriers cease shipping and delivery services), it won't be possible to receive your packages on that day. Plus, Sunday, Dec. 26 is not a regular shipping day for FedEx, UPS, and USPS. So, for Kwanzaa, we suggest planning for delivery on Dec. 23 at the latest. In other words, use our Christmas deadlines above to ensure on-time Kwanzaa delivery.

In-Store Pickup Options

Over the past few years, stores have been expanding their in-store pickup options — and the pandemic only accelerated that. Heading into the holiday shopping season, several major retailers have announced that they will be providing shoppers with the option to get orders via curbside pickup, in-store pickup, and ship to-store.

This story was reported from Houston.