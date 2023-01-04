Fans of Spooky Season will not have to wait until October to be on the edge of their seats at Paranormal Cirque, which launches mid-January!

The Cirque Italia team will be bringing back its exciting performances Houston-area residents Starting Thursday, January 19, and hold several shows until Sunday, January 29 at 8:30 p.m.

(Photo courtesy of Cirque Italia)

Since its debut in 2012, Cirque Italia has brought a high-class experience to audiences all over the country. January's performance will mark its first performance of 2023 a little more than a month after the incredible Water Circus Silver performance.

Like the previous show, it will take place under a big top tent at Katy Mills parking lot, but unlike its predecessor, organizers say it will be for mature audiences only.

New Paranormal Tent (Photo courtesy of Cirque Italia)

"This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline - the only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect!" Cirque Italia said in a press release. "It might be hard to divide reality and illusion!"

Wheel of Death (Photo courtesy of Cirque Italia)

Here's a full schedule of when the shows will be held.

Thursday, Jan. 19 & Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 & Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 & Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 & Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 and if you'd like to learn more about Paranormal Cirque, click here.