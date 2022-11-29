Cirque Italia to bring thrills, excitement with several performances in Katy

article

Cirque Italia will be bringing its famous tour to the Houston-area this weekend, with several shows at Katy Mills.

Since its inception in 2012, Cirque Italia has brought a high-class experience to audiences all over the country. This year's performance will transport spectators on an exhilarating expedition to search for buried treasure.

"The story begins with our Ringmaster "Clown Rafinha" fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside," organizers explained in a press release. "His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more. You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid. Your jaws will be dropped, and you will be hanging on the edge of your seats with our suspenseful Crossbow act and our dangerous Wheel of Death performances."

Alberto Castillo - Wheel of Death - Roman Smolkin

President and owner of Cirque Italia, Manuel Rebecchi, said in a statement he is "tremendously proud of his circus heritage and feels extremely privileged to be able to share it with you in such a fun and memorable way."

There will be seven shows in total at the Katy Mills parking lot, in the 5000 block of the street with the same name under the white and blue big top tent.

Outside Tent - Silver Unit - Drone Pics - @dizzy8224 (Steven Hyde) (50)

The first show will premiere on Thursday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m. and again on Friday at the same time. On Saturday, there will be three performances at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. while Sunday will showcase its final exhibition at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are available on-site starting Tuesday, but are also available online, which you can find by clicking here. Children between 2 and 12 years old can get in free using the promo code: FREE.