You can enjoy a weekend jampacked with Mardi Gras celebrations, dine out on good food for a good cause, or cheer on the return of a Houston team.

Here are some of the events happening around the Greater Houston area this weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE THINGS TO DO

Mardi Gras! Galveston

If you missed the celebration last weekend, or just want to do it again, head to Galveston for the second weekend of their Mardi Gras celebration. There will be three days of parades with dazzling floats, marching bands and dancers. Plus, a packed concert lineup includes headliner Chris Janson.

On Friday, first responders, active military and veterans can show ID to get free admission with one guest. On Sunday, everyone gets in for free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the Sunshine Kids and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

To see the full parade schedule and concert lineup, visit mardigrasgalveston.com

When: Feb. 17 to 19

Where: Galveston Entertainment District

Cost: Starting at $15 for general admission

Click here for more information.

Beaumont Mardi Gras

Take a drive out east to celebrate Mardi Gras in Beaumont. The four-day celebration includes parades, live music, Cajun food and beads! Performers include Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Baby Bash, Lil Keke and more. You can watch parades for free, but you need a ticket to enter the gated area where the stages and concerts are.

When: Feb. 16 to 19

Where: Great Lawn of the Event Center in Downtown Beaumont, 700 Crockett St., Beaumont, TX 77701

Cost: $50 for 4-day pass; $10 Thursday, $20 Friday, $25 Saturday, $15 Sunday; kids 12 and under are free; carnival rides cost extra

Click here for more information.

Kingwood Mardi Gras Festival and Parade

Head to Kingwood for an afternoon of Mardi Gras fun. The festival begins at noon with craft vendors, food and live Zydeco music. The parade begins at 2 p.m.

The parade will begin at the KinderCare car park on Bens Branch Drive and go clockwise around the park before exiting back onto Bens Branch Drive. There will be prizes for different categories.

When: Feb. 18; festival from noon to 7 p.m.; parade begins at 2 p.m.

Where: Town Center Park, 8 N Main St, Kingwood, TX 77339

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Eat Drink HTX

Enjoy two weeks of dining on delicious meals all while doing good for the Houston community. Eat Drink HTX, produced by The Cleverly Stone Foundation, is back for a second year from Feb. 15 to Feb. 28.

Restaurants may offer prix fixe brunch, lunch and/or dinner menus. Each meal has a minimum of two courses. With each meal purchased from the prix fixe menus, a donation will be made to benefit the Houston Food Bank and Children at Risk.

To see participating restaurants, and menus visit eatdrinkhtx.com

When: Feb. 15 to Feb. 28

Where: Various restaurants in the Greater Houston area

Cost: Brunches and lunches are $15; dinners are $20 or $25

Click here for more information.

MORE: Eat Drink HTX 2023 restaurants, menus, prices

Pep rally for Houston Roughnecks

Before the new XFL season kicks off, you can cheer on the Houston Roughnecks at a special pep rally on the steps of Houston City Hall. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will present Roughnecks Head Coach Wade Phillips with a city-wide proclamation.

There will also be a meet-and-greet with players and coaches, giveaways, photo ops, music and food trucks. The public is encouraged to wear red and navy.

When: Feb. 17 at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

MORE: Houston Roughnecks pep rally at City Hall ahead of home opener

Houston Roughnecks season begins

The Houston Roughnecks are back! The XFL team begins their season at home against the Orlando Guardians at TDECU Stadium. If you don’t want to miss a single home game this season, you can purchase a five-game pack now starting at $100.

When: Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: TDECU Stadium at University of Houston, 3875 Holman St, Houston, TX 77004

Cost: Tickets start at $24

Click here for more information.

MORE: Houston Roughnecks XFL tickets go on sale

Rockets Run

Bring the whole family out for the 21st annual Rockets Run presented by Children's Memorial Hermann and run (or walk) across center court inside the Toyota Center. There will be a Kids 1K Run for children 12 and under, a 5K and a 2-mile walk. Registration includes a Rockets game ticket, a commemorative t-shirt and free admission to a post-race party at Root Memorial Park.

When: Feb. 18 at 6:30 a.m.

Where: Toyota Center, 1510 Polk St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: $45

Click here for more information.

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company's 11th Anniversary Celebration

Houston brewery Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company is turning 11, and they're celebrating with a special event. Your ticket to the celebration includes a special anniversary brew, food, live entertainment and $5 brews.

When: Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company,

Cost: $25

Click here for more information.