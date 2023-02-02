Expand / Collapse search

Eat Drink HTX 2023 restaurants, menus, prices: Event begins Feb. 15

Houston
HOUSTON - Enjoy two weeks of dining on delicious meals all while doing good for the Houston community.

Eat Drink HTX, produced by The Cleverly Stone Foundation, is back for a second year from Feb. 15 to Feb. 28.

With each meal purchased from the prix fixe menus, a donation will be made to benefit the Houston Food Bank and Children at Risk.

The sister event to Houston Restaurant Weeks, this two-week event features dozens of casual and fast-casual restaurants.

The menus and participating restaurants will be revealed between Feb. 1 and Feb. 15. Dozens of menus are already live now at eatdrinkhtx.com.

How much are Eat Drink HTX meals?

Restaurants may offer prix fixe brunch, lunch and/or dinner menus. Each meal has a minimum of two courses.

Brunches and lunches are $15. Dinners are $20 or $25 depending on the meal.

For each breakfast or lunch purchased from the Eat Drink HTX menu, restaurants will donate $1. The restaurant will donate $2 for a $20 dinner and $3 for a $25 dinner. Each $1 donated helps the food bank generate three meals.