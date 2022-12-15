This weekend features several unique holiday experiences including a visit from Santa on an airplane, a fearsome and festive horror convention, live performances of Christmas classics and more.

Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

MORE: Where to see Christmas lights in Houston

Very Merry Pops

Enjoy the sounds of the season at Very Merry Pops! The Houston Symphony and Chorus are joined by Broadway’s N’Kenge for holiday favorites, traditional carols and more.

When: Dec. 15, 17, 18

Where: Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Starting at $32

Click here for more information.

The Grinch at Levy Park

Bundle up and catch a family-favorite Christmas movie. There will be an outdoor screening of The Grinch (2018). Outside furniture is not permitted, but blankets and park chairs can be used.

When: Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

Where: Levy Park Event Pavilion, 3801 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Nutcracker movie with Live Symphony

Watch a video projection of the Nutcracker Ballet while the music is played live. The Monarch Chamber Players perform Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s score arranged for wind quintet and percussion.

When: Dec. 16, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sugar Land Town Square,

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Terrorfest: A Christmas Horror Convention

Horror fans, here’s a frightful and festive event just for you. Terrorfest: A Christmas Horror Convention will have convention favorites like photo-ops with famous guests, Q&A panels, vendors, and a lot more. Catch the Battle of the Bands with celebrity guests judges Vinny Appice of Black Sabbath & Dio, Richie Ramone of The Ramones, and David Ellefson of Megadeth. For an extra cost, a few select fans will also get to act in a horror movie with real actors. Don’t forget to get your picture taken with Santa Claws!

When: Dec. 17 & 18

Where: Lone Star Convention Center, 9055 Airport Rd, Conroe, TX 77303

Cost: Adult weekend pass $50, kids 12 and under $30; VIP and single day options available

Click here for more information.

Christmas Cruise on Buffalo Bayou

See Houston in a brand-new way when you cruise down Buffalo Bayou in the heart of the city. The boat will be lit up for the holidays. You can also enjoy some treats and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

When: Dec. 17

Where: Allen’s Landing, 1019 Commerce St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Adults $15; children 4-12 $10

Click here for more information.

Mercury Chamber Orchestra's At the Christmas Market

This family-friendly concert brings the magic of a Baroque German Christmas market to your neighborhood. Enjoy an hour-long performance of music by Thomas Selle, Michael Praetorius, Heinrich Schütz and more.

When: Dec. 17

Where: Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church (2:30 p.m.); Museum of Fine Arts Houston (6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.)

Cost: $20-$40 for adults; $10 students/child

Click here for more information.

MORE: 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: Genre calendar released

Houston Show Choir's 90th Anniversary Holiday Show

In celebration of their 90th year, the Houston Show Choir will perform 90 songs in 90 minutes. Songs include holiday favorites, show tunes, a capella and more.

When: Dec. 17; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Resurrection MCC, 2025 W 11th St, Houston, TX 77008

Cost: Advance purchase adult tickets $32, children $8; tickets cost more at the door

Click here for more information.

Strearman Santa at Lone Star Flight Museum

Santa is swinging by Houston and leaving his reindeer at home. St. Nick will arrive at the Lone Star Flight Museum in a PT-17 Stearman at 11 a.m. He will then visit with families. The kids can also enjoy storytime with Mrs. Claus and holiday crafts.

When: Dec. 17; 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: Lone Star Flight Museum, 1551 Aerospace Ave., Houston, TX 77034

Cost: Adults $18; Seniors 65+ and youth ages 12-17 $15; children $12

Click here for more information.

Bellaire Chanukah Festival

All are welcome at this Chanukah Festival featuring a musical menorah lighting, crafts, face painting, inflatables and other fun activities. There will also be a dairy dinner buffet, latkes and donuts.

When: Dec. 18, 4 p.m.

Where: Bellaire Town Square, Great Lawn, 7008 S Rice Ave, Bellaire, TX 77401

Cost: Adult $10; child $8

Click here for more information.