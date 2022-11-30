The holiday season is here, and the Christmas lights are already shining bright.

If you're ready to be transported to a winter wonderland, or just want to take a drive with the family, our list has you covered.

MORE THINGS TO DO IN HOUSTON

Here's a look at some of the places to see Christmas lights all around the Houston area.

Popular Houston neighborhoods for Christmas lights

If you want some free options for seeing lights, just take a drive around the city. Several area neighborhoods are known for their annual Christmas light displays that you can enjoy from the comfort of your car.

In the city, head over to the shopping districts like Uptown, Highland Village, and the Galleria area to see the lights set businesses aglow.

MORE: Popular neighborhoods to see Christmas lights in the Houston area

One of the most popular neighborhoods for the holidays is the River Oaks area where million-dollar homes have over-the-top beautiful holiday decor.

The Quail Valley neighborhood in Missouri City has transformed into Candy Cane Lane for nearly 40 years.

Over near Willowbrook, homes in the Prestonwood Forest subdivision in northwest Houston will light up for "Nite of Lites". The event begins around the second weekend in December and runs through the last weekend of the year.

The Pecan Grove neighborhood in Richmond attracts many people with their annual magical Christmas displays that include extravagant holiday decor.

Please be advised that most neighborhoods will turn lights off by 10 p.m. during the week but may have extended hours on the weekend. Remember to be respectful of residents' homes and property.

Zoo Lights at the Houston Zoo

See the Houston Zoo in a whole new light as you stroll through the holiday scenes and glowing animal-themed lanterns. Pose in front of the 33-foot-tall holiday tree or venture into the light tunnel. Santa will be at his workshop at Twiga Cafe until Dec. 23 for photos.

When: Now through Jan. 8

Where: Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Prices vary by day, time of entry

Click here for more information.

Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston

Have some out-of-this-world holiday fun at Space Center Houston! In the Main Plaza watch two "kinetic" light shows featuring dozens of suspended lights. Explore the solar system and watch the crystal fireworks light display in the Deep Space Backyard. You can also find a light tunnel featuring more than 250,000 lights on your way to the Independence Plaza Experience.

When: Now through Jan. 1; 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Space Center Houston, 1601 E NASA Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058

Cost: Non-member pricing starts at $19.95

Click here for more information.

Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden

Courtesy: Lightscape

Explore the Houston Botanic Garden at night along a path illuminated by immersive light installations. Walk through the light tunnel featuring 100,000 lights or among a field of electric bluebonnets. Get your timed-entry ticket ahead of time, as they are limited each evening.

When: Now through Jan. 1

Where: Houston Botanic Garden, 1 Botanic Lane, Houston, TX 77017

Cost: Tickets start at $26 for non-member adults; tickets for non-member children ages 3-15 start at $16

Click here for more information.

The Light Park

You can enjoy this light experience without having to step out into the cold. See millions of dazzling lights in the drive-thru displays located in Katy and Spring. Christmas tunes will play, and food and drinks are also available. Visitors are charged per car.

When: Open daily through Jan. 1

Where: Typhoon Texas Waterpark Parking Lot, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd., Katy, TX 77494; Hurricane Harbor Parking Lot, 21300 Interstate 45 N, Spring, TX 77373

Cost: Starting at $39 per car; prices vary based on date

Click here for more information.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Be dazzled by more than three million lights at this holiday event. There is a light show, a 40-foot Christmas tree, a carnival, food, holiday shopping, themed areas, and more. Some nights have special events like screenings of holiday movies or giveaways. You can even visit with Santa until Dec. 23.

When: Now through Jan. 1

Where: Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Cost: Prices vary by day; children 3 and younger don’t need a ticket

Click here for more information.

Magical Winter Lights begin in Baytown

Illuminate your night with more than six million lights and 100 lantern sets arranged in eight themed sections including "The Kingdom", "The Village" and "The Space". For an extra cost, there is also a carnival with rides for thrill seekers of all ages and a circus.

When: Now through Jan. 7 (closed Jan. 2-4)

Where: Houston Raceway, 2525 FM 565, Baytown, TX 77523

Cost: Festival admission $25 for adults (ages 13 and up), $17 for seniors 65+ and children ages 3 to 12; carnival admission and circus show sold seperately; paid parking

Click here for more information.

Trail of Lights at Moody Gardens

Moody Gardens is transforming into a holiday wonderland featuring seasonal attractions for some family-friendly fun. Explore Ice Land with a "Caribbean Christmas" underwater theme, stroll through the mile-long Festival of Lights trail, take a ride down the Arctic Slide, and more.

When: Now through Jan. 7

Where: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd, Galveston, TX 77554

Cost: Prices vary based on attraction

Click here for more information.

Santa's Wonderland

If you want a quick holiday getaway, why not head out to College Station to get transported to this winter wonderland? Here you'll find multiple light trails and more. Take a hayride tour of the lights, or upgrade your visit and book a private carriage ride. Then you can visit a second light trail that can only be explored on foot. There's also a snow playground featuring real snow. On select nights, you can make a reservation to meet Santa.

When: Now through Dec. 30

Where: Santa's Wonderland, 18898 Hwy 6, College Station, TX 77845

Cost: Adults $52.95 and children $47.95 at the gate; discounted rate online; children are 12 years old and under; kids 2 and under are free

Click here for more information.