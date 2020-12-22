Popular neighborhoods to see Christmas lights in the Houston area

Grab your hot cocoa & Christmas cookies, Christmas week is here. Here are some free safe options to see Christmas lights from the comfort of your car.



The Quail Valley neighborhood in Missouri City has transformed this neighborhood into Candy Cane Lane for nearly 40 years.



Over near Willowbrook, Prestonwood Forest subdivision in northwest Houston will host it’s annual "Night Lites" that has been a holiday favorite since the 1970s. More than 700 homes lit up in the area from Cypresswood to 249. The last day is December 27.

Holiday lights are also on display at Houston shopping districts like Uptown, Highland Village and the Galleria.



One of the most popular neighborhoods for the holidays is the River Oaks area where million dollar homes have over the top beautiful holiday decor. Located on River Oaks Boulevard by the River Oaks Country Club.



The Pecan Grove neighborhood in Richmond attracts many people with their annual magical Christmas displays that include extravagant holiday decor. Plantation Drive is complete with inflatables, Santas, and plenty of Christmas themes.



Please be advised that most neighborhoods will turn lights off by 10 p.m. during the week but may have extended hours on the weekend.