Texas residents urged to report damage from recent severe weather

Residents in Texas who have damage from the strong storms are encouraged to report that damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Although this does not guarantee disaster relief assistance, it does help with the damage assessment process.

TDEM says Texans can report damage to homes and businesses through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey.

Click here to report your damage.