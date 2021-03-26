Texas officials request extension of FEMA COVID-19 vaccine sites in Houston, DFW

article

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management have requested an extension of the federally supported COVID-19 vaccination sites in Houston, Arlington and Dallas.

According to the Governor’s Office, TDEM submitted the request on March 22 for an extension of supplies, personnel and vaccine.

"The mass community vaccination sites in Arlington, Dallas, and Houston have been crucial to expanding vaccine access in underserved communities, and I urge FEMA to approve our request for an extension to these sites," said Governor Abbott. "Continuing operations at these vaccination sites will ensure that even more Texans can get vaccinated and will help keep our communities safe."

The federal pilot sites were originally launched in February at NRG Stadium, E Sports Stadium and Fair Park as part of a joint effort to support vaccination efforts in underserved areas.

MORE: FEMA opening mass COVID-19 vaccine site in Houston

The sites are operated by FEMA in partnership with the State of Texas through TDEM and local officials.

The Governor’s Office says a request was also made on March 19 to establish a similar community vaccination site at the Alamodome in San Antonio, but FEMA denied the request.

Earlier this week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent a letter to FEMA requesting the NRG Park vaccination site remain open through May 31.

RELATED: Harris Co. Judge, Houston mayor requesting NRG Park vaccination site stay open