Harris Co. Judge, Houston mayor requesting NRG Park vaccination site stay open through at least May 31

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner have sent a letter to FEMA requesting the NRG Park vaccination site remain open through May 31.

Within the letter, Hidalgo and Turner thanked FEMA and the entire Biden Administration for their assistance.

According to the letter, the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center at NRG Park in Harris County has successfully enabled distribution of 6,000 vaccine doses per day, 7 days a week, since late February, and has helped to reduce racial and geographic disparities in vaccine distribution in Harris County and the City of Houston.

The letter also states that as of March 22, 12.1% of the Harris County population ages 16 and over have been fully vaccinated.