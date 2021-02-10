FEMA expected to open mass COVID-19 vaccine site in Houston this month

article

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is establishing a mass COVID-19 community vaccination site in Houston, and it is expected to open in two weeks.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that three mass vaccination sites would be coming to Houston and the DFW Metroplex.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The federal pilot sites will be based at Fair Park in Dallas, AT&T Stadium in Arlington and NRG Stadium in Houston. They will be operated by FEMA in partnership with the state of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local officials.

"These mass community sites will allow us to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved communities and help us mitigate the spread of the virus," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to our partners at FEMA for working with the State of Texas to establish these vaccination sites and help us protect our most vulnerable."

Advertisement

The sites are expected to be open to eligible members of the public beginning February 24, with preparations and buildout of the three locations now underway.

Officials say details for appointments at these locations will be announced in the coming days.

In a statement, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, "On behalf of all Houstonians, I thank the White House for its plan to establish a COVID-19 mass vaccination site at NRG Park in Houston. Getting the vaccine into the arms of as many people as possible as quickly as possible is vital to ending this pandemic and saving lives. We look forward to working with FEMA, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Harris County to iron out the details, including registration and access. We must work collaboratively to vaccinate as many people as possible and in a targeted way to include a diverse population."

The White House says, together, these sites will be capable of administering more than 10,000 shots in arms a day.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP