14-year-old cyclist struck by Jeep in northwest Harris County

The Brief A 14-year-old was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on a bike. The teen was flown to a hospital in critical condition. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.



A 14-year-old boy was flown to a hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while on his bike in northwest Harris County.

NW Harris County: Teen hit by vehicle on SH-6

What we know:

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 6 near Pebble Lake Drive.

Officials say the teen was riding his bike across SH-6 when he was struck by a Jeep Wrangler.

The 14-year-old was taken to a hospital via LifeFlight. He was last said to be in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Officials say the driver was not intoxicated at the time.

The boy's mother was also present at the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.