Texans who get benefits like the Lone Star card are getting letters telling them all their personal information like name, address, date of birth, and Social Security Number have been compromised.

"I was shocked when I got the letter because it was informing me that me and my kids identities was at stake," said this mother of four minor children who asked that we not identify her by name.

We will call her Mary.

In the last month, Mary says money from her Lone Star card was stolen three different times.

"They took everything went to the store tried to make a purchase nothing," she said. "The second time I went to get some groceries from the store nothing."

SUGGESTED: Ken Paxton securities fraud charges: Houston court hearing on Monday

Mary says she lost 2,500 in a month's time and she's far from being alone.

Texans impacted get a letter from Maximus a contractor to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The letter talks about an unauthorized party gaining access to personal information.

Scammers can go online or call and change a Lone Star Card PIN number with just a stolen social security number.

"When you go to put your PIN number, the PIN isn't working because the scammers have changed the PIN," Mary said.

The security breach is not only affecting adults. Names dates of birth and social security numbers of minors have also been compromised.

Mary points out someone could be arrested and claim to be her.

RELATED: Former Houston firefighter convicted of felony after scamming friends, firefighters with pool business

She also got letters telling her minor children's confidential information was also stolen.

The strangest letter was this one from Health and Human Services telling her why her stolen funds were replaced.

Mary reads from the letter, "It was replaced because food was destroyed during a household disaster."

That didn't happen. "No, we didn't have a disaster here in Houston," Mary said.

Texas HHS says Individuals can call Maximus directly at 1-833-919-4749 to determine whether they were impacted. HHSC ensured that Maximus complied with all state and federal laws and sent out the appropriate notices. The application for state benefits informs the beneficiary that HHSC shares information with third parties in order to process their benefits.

The department also says SNAP recipients who think they had their benefits stolen due to fraud may be eligible to have them replaced. Learn more here.

If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud with your Lone Star Card, call the Lone Star Help Desk at 800-777-7328 to change your PIN and cancel your card. Then call 211 to report the fraud to the Texas Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General. You should also contact local law enforcement.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

If you are in need of assistance with food, contact a local food bank or food pantry. Food banks not only help with food, but they might also be able to help with employment, housing, or utility assistance. If you need to find help in your area, call 211 or visit 211Texas.org.

To avoid fraud, Lone Star Card users can: