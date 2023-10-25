It was 2019 when we first reported on former Houston Firefighter Spencer Craig and his now-defunct Stonewall Pools Company.

A jury in Montgomery County found Craig guilty of first-degree felony aggregate theft and first-degree felony fraud.

"I thought he was a great guy very likable," said DD Pratt.

To some of his victims, Craig was like a member of the family.

"We were buddies after he built our pool," Willie Pratt said.

SUGGESTED: HPD officer receives Officer of the Year Award after stopping gunman on dangerous crime spree

The Pratt's say they invested tens of thousands of dollars in Craig's pool company which turned out to be a lie.

"He's a crook and a scam artist," said DD. "He's not going to stop."

"I would add the word predator because he preys on people," Willie said.

In addition to leaving customers with unfinished pools several people like Kelly Hall say they've lost thousands of dollars they gave Craig to invest in his Stonewall Pool Company.

Kelly Hall's husband is a Captain with the Houston Fire Department.

"There was no pool company," she said.

Hall says they lost $50,000 and have little to no hope of getting any of it back.

Rachelle Guillory says she too lost $50,000 that she says she loaned to Craig.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"I almost feel like I have loan PTSD," she said. "If somebody asks me for 20 dollars, I'm like no I can't."

"Twelve total strangers plus a judge said you did this," Willie Pratt said. "I want him to look me in the eye and say I'm sorry Mr Pratt for stealing your money."

"If he's going to do it to us his friends his neighbors to people who trust him, he's going to keep doing it," Kelly Hall said.

Spencer Craig will be sentenced by the Judge on Jan. 12, 2024 and he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.