Texas DPS confirms major drug bust in North Houston neighborhood

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed a significant drug bust occurred this week in the Oak Creek Village neighborhood of North Houston.

FOX 26 has learned least one person has been arrested as part of the operation on the 3600 block of Fairvalley Drive.

Residents in the area reported hearing helicopters overhead and the sounds of law enforcement officers giving commands to individuals inside the property.

"It sounded like bullets," said neighbor Sonia Drake, describing the moment officers began breaking down fences. "I didn’t know what was going on."

Witnesses observed law enforcement covering the street and agents in hazmat suits removing bags of items and equipment from the location.

The operation is consistent with a recent trend of increased drug enforcement actions by various agencies in Houston.

"I had no idea that people even lived in that house. I definitely didn’t know they were doing drugs in there," Drake said. She mentioned that the house had been for rent, and she had not seen anyone coming and going.

Details about the items confiscated during the bust and the extent of the investigation remain limited.

Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.