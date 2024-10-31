Houston helicopter crash: NTSB releases report on deadly radio tower crash

The Brief According to the report from the NTSB, the pilot of the helicopter was alerted by air traffic control of another tour helicopter nearby and to maintain visual separation from the traffic. The pilot's transmission cut off moments after receiving the instruction from air traffic control. NTSB reports the radio tower had three light beacons at the top, middle, and bottom. The bottom beacon was not visible in surveillance video.



The National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report on the deadly helicopter crash that killed four people, a family of three and the pilot.

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into a radio tower near Houston on the night of October 20, killing all four occupants, including the pilot. The aircraft, registered as N881KE, was destroyed upon impact.

The helicopter was on a sightseeing tour, operating as a commercial flight under Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations, and had taken off from Ellington Airport at approximately 7:42 p.m., according to preliminary data. The helicopter flew north before turning northwest, maintaining an altitude of about 900 feet above sea level.

RELATED: Houston helicopter crash: NTSB investigators continue investigation into deadly crash

Shortly after takeoff, the pilot communicated with air traffic control, requesting a loop around downtown Houston. The air traffic controller alerted the pilot to another tour helicopter in the vicinity and instructed her to maintain visual separation from the traffic.

The pilot acknowledged the instruction, but her transmission abruptly cut off moments later, and no further communications were received.

MORE: Houston helicopter crash: Pilot and victims identified, cause of deaths revealed

According to the report, the radio tower had three light beacons at 1,000 feet, 639 feet, and 340 feet from the surface. Surveillance video shows the top and middle beacon flashing but the lower light beacon was not visible.

The helicopter reportedly crashed 100 feet from the top of the tower.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the cause of the accident, drawing on Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) data and air traffic control recordings to understand the sequence of events leading up to the crash.