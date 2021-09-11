Teargas deployed several hours after intense standoff with barricaded man in SW Houston

article

An intense standoff in southwest Houston between a barricaded man and police ended with teargas deployed and the suspect taken into custody.

According to Asst. HPD Chief B. Tien, It happened in the 7700 block of Sign St. around 8 a.m. for what initially seemed to be a domestic violence incident.

When officers arrived, the woman suffered minor injuries and spoke to her to find out what happened. However, when investigators tried to speak with the man inside the home, he "brandished a weapon," police said and refused to talk to them.

Additional police personnel were called to the scene including SWAT and negotiators. During that time, the man barricaded himself inside the home, but no one else was with him.

A perimeter was secured and efforts were made to start a dialogue with the unidentified man to no avail. At some point during the hours-long stand-off, Asst. Chief Tien said the man fired his weapon at some of the responding officers.

As a result, officers did not fire back at the man, but did throw tear gas into the home and were able to arrest the man without incident.

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the standoff, but because it lasted for several hours, HPD offered gratitude to nearby residents in the neighborhood and an apology.

"I want to apologize in advance for causing any additional burden or inconvenience for some [that] couldn't get to their homes [during the standoff]," Asst. Chief Tien said.

It's unclear what charges the man will face, but currently, police are working to find assistance for the injured woman.

