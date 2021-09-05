Negotiations underway for barricaded man accused of shooting another in downtown Houston

article

Officials are working an intense situation in downtown Houston Sunday, where a man has barricaded himself in a home after reportedly shooting another man.

Because the incident is active, there are not a whole lot of details, but we're told the unidentified man has locked himself in a home in the 1900 block of Richmond Ave. Officials say prior to barricading himself, he shot another man, and believe he is still armed.

No other information was provided, as of this writing, but say hostage negotiations and SWAT are en route.

