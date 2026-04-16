Husband accused of strangling pregnant wife to stand trial in May, court documents allege husband's history

The Brief New court documents are revealing new details in the case of a husband accused of strangling his pregnant wife to death. 38-year-old Lee Gilley is charged with the murder of Christa Gilley. In a court filing, made on Monday, prosecutors filed notice of intention to use evidence of prior convictions and extraneous offenses.



New court documents are revealing new details in the case of a husband accused of strangling his pregnant wife to death.

38-year-old Lee Gilley is charged with the murder of Christa Gilley.

The backstory:

Authorities were called out to Allston Street on October 7, 2024, in a Houston Heights neighborhood.

According to police, Lee Gilley called EMS claiming his wife committed suicide, but her injuries contradicted his story.

Hospital physicians and the medical examiner said her injuries were consistent with strangulation. Court documents state Lee Gilley intentionally caused his wife’s death by applying pressure to Christa Gilley’s neck and upper back.

Hospital physicians and the medical examiner said her injuries were consistent with strangulation. Court documents state Lee Gilley intentionally caused his wife’s death by applying pressure to Christa Gilley’s neck and upper back.

Gilley posted a $1 million bond.

Dig deeper:

In a court filing, made on Monday, prosecutors filed notice of intention to use evidence of prior convictions and extraneous offenses.

Some of the items included:

In the court documents, on or about March 18, 2024, Lee Gilley published a post on Reddit stating that he was in a "bored" marriage and was seeking a college-aged female for a friends with benefits arrangement.

The court document stated that on or about October 5, 2024, members of the Douglas family observed Lee Gilley engaging in unusual behavior, in that he appeared distant and quiet while at a party with the Douglas family.

The court document stated that on or about October 6, 2024, two people encountered Lee Gilley where he made a derogatory statement about his own son and also made another derogatory statement about another child to the same people.

The court document stated that on or about October 7, 2024, Lee Gilley purchased a 2025 Kia Telluride without the knowledge or consent of the complainant.

The court document stated that on or about October 8, 2024, the Douglas family observed Lee Gilley engaging in unusual behavior and making inconsistent statements. Lee Gilley indicated that he intended to flee or leave the country. Lee Gilley further stated the situation was a "setup", that he was being targeted, and that he needed to take care of himself by leaving. Gilley reiterated his intent to leave the country while also expressing concern for his children.

The court document stated that on or about October 10, 2024, the Douglas family observed Lee Gilley express a desire to leave Harris County and flee to South Carolina, stating that he planned to depart on October 12, 2024. The family further observed that Lee Gilley was reluctant to provide a key to the residence to his in-laws. When the Douglas family attempted to have the children speak with the in-laws by phone, Lee Gilley ordered them to leave the home.

The court document stated that on or about April 2025 to May 2025, Lee Gilley communicated with a woman via numerous apps on the phone. In the communications, he discussed plans to flee Mexico and other countries. He stated that he could remove his GPS monitor and provided a detailed plan to do so. He also discussed the possibility of marriage in order to obtain a new identity. He also inquired as to whether the woman knew of a Mexican identity he could acquire to facilitate his departure from the country.

What's next:

Jury trial for Lee Gilley is currently scheduled for May 29.