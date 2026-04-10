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Cypress shooting: Authorities investigating deadly shooting on Cypress Falls Drive

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Published  April 10, 2026 11:06pm CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • An investigation is now underway after a woman was found dead inside a home in Harris County, authorities said.
    • According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Fairwood Springs Drive and Cypress Falls Drive in Cypress.
    • When authorities arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.

CYPRESS, Texas - An investigation is now underway after a woman was found dead inside a home in Cypress, authorities said. 

Harris County shooting: Authorities investigating deadly shooting on Cypress Falls Drive in Cypress

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Fairwood Springs Drive and Cypress Falls Drive in Cypress. 

Officials said they responded to a shooting in the area. 

When authorities arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home. 

What we don't know:

The woman's identity has not been released by authorities. 

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

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