Cypress shooting: Authorities investigating deadly shooting on Cypress Falls Drive
CYPRESS, Texas - An investigation is now underway after a woman was found dead inside a home in Cypress, authorities said.
Harris County shooting: Authorities investigating deadly shooting on Cypress Falls Drive in Cypress
What we know:
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Fairwood Springs Drive and Cypress Falls Drive in Cypress.
Officials said they responded to a shooting in the area.
When authorities arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.
What we don't know:
The woman's identity has not been released by authorities.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez