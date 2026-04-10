Cypress shooting: Authorities investigating deadly shooting on Cypress Falls Drive

The Brief An investigation is now underway after a woman was found dead inside a home in Harris County, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Fairwood Springs Drive and Cypress Falls Drive in Cypress. When authorities arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.



An investigation is now underway after a woman was found dead inside a home in Cypress, authorities said.

Harris County shooting: Authorities investigating deadly shooting on Cypress Falls Drive in Cypress

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Fairwood Springs Drive and Cypress Falls Drive in Cypress.

Officials said they responded to a shooting in the area.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.

What we don't know:

The woman's identity has not been released by authorities.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.