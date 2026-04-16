Houston crash: Motorcyclist killed after taking ramp too fast, thrown on road below
HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday, officials said.
Houston crash: Motorcyclist killed after crashing, falling to road below
What we know:
Officials said the crash occurred on the northbound 288 Toll at Holcomb.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)
Authorities stated a motorcyclist traveling northbound took the flyover ramp toward the Medical Center at a high rate of speed and was thrown on the road below.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide the victim's identity.
The Source: Houston Police Department