Houston crash: Motorcyclist killed after taking ramp too fast, thrown on road below

The Brief Authorities are on the scene after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday, officials said. Officials said the crash occurred on the northbound 288 Toll at Holcomb. Authorities stated a motorcyclist traveling northbound took the flyover ramp toward the Medical Center at a high rate of speed and was thrown on the road below.



Authorities are on the scene after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday, officials said.

Houston crash: Motorcyclist killed after crashing, falling to road below

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred on the northbound 288 Toll at Holcomb.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Authorities stated a motorcyclist traveling northbound took the flyover ramp toward the Medical Center at a high rate of speed and was thrown on the road below.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the victim's identity.