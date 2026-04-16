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Houston crash: Motorcyclist killed after taking ramp too fast, thrown on road below

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Published  April 16, 2026 10:11pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Authorities are on the scene after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday, officials said. 
    • Officials said the crash occurred on the northbound 288 Toll at Holcomb. 
    • Authorities stated a motorcyclist traveling northbound took the flyover ramp toward the Medical Center at a high rate of speed and was thrown on the road below. 

HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday, officials said. 

Houston crash: Motorcyclist killed after crashing, falling to road below

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred on the northbound 288 Toll at Holcomb. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Authorities stated a motorcyclist traveling northbound took the flyover ramp toward the Medical Center at a high rate of speed and was thrown on the road below. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the victim's identity. 

The Source: Houston Police Department

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